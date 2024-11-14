Summarize Simplifying... In short Ukraine's attempt to trademark the phrase "Russian warship, go f-k yourself," used by its soldiers during a conflict with Russia, has been denied by the court.

The court ruled that the phrase, which has been used on various goods and services, is seen more as a political message than a commercial brand.

Despite its popularity as a symbol of Ukraine's resistance, the court stated that a trademark must indicate the origin of goods or services, not just convey a political message.

The phrase was first used in 2022

Ukraine can't trademark 'Russian warship, go f-k yourself' slogan: Court

By Chanshimla Varah 02:50 pm Nov 14, 202402:50 pm

What's the story The European Union's General Court has denied Ukraine's bid to trademark the phrase "Russian warship, go f**k yourself." The court recognized the phrase as a political slogan and ruled it inappropriate for trademarking. The phrase was first used by Ukrainian defenders in response to a Russian warship calling for surrender during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It soon became a symbol of resistance against Russian aggression and was extensively used in political contexts to garner support for Ukraine.

Commercial rejection

Phrase's commercial use denied by court

The State Border Guard of Ukraine had planned to trademark the phrase for commercial use on a broad spectrum of goods and services. These included industries like publishing, education, entertainment, and sports. However, the court ruled that consumers would likely see it as a political message and not a commercial brand. The phrase has appeared on several items such as T-shirts, postage stamps, and road signs since its inception.

Conflict symbol

Phrase's origin and impact on Ukraine-Russia conflict

The phrase was first used by Ukrainian soldiers deployed on Snake Island in their last known radio communication before their capture. The island was later recaptured by Ukraine in June 2022. The captured soldiers were exchanged for Russian prisoners in January 2023. On March 16, 2022, Brussels-based lawyers Andrej Bukovnik and Taras Kulbaba filed the trademark registration in the name of the soldier who first used the phrase. The lawyers said this was a "unique opportunity to do something bigger."

Ruling

'Sign incapable of fulfilling the essential function of trade mark'

The court said in its ruling that the phrase "had become very quickly a symbol of Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression." But it added that a sign "is incapable of fulfilling the essential function of a trade mark if the average consumer does not perceive, in its presence, the indication of the origin of the goods or services, but only a political message."