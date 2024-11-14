Summarize Simplifying... In short Chanu Nimesha, Sri Lanka's first transgender parliamentary candidate, is among the 8,000 contenders in the snap election called amid the country's financial crisis.

Who is Chanu Nimesha, Sri Lanka's 1st transgender parliamentary candidate

What's the story Chanu Nimesha, a 49-year-old Socialist Party of Sri Lanka member, is making history as the country's first openly transgender parliamentary candidate. Contesting from the Kegalle constituency, Nimesha's campaign focuses on social justice issues and fostering an inclusive political culture. "I'm not concerned about winning or losing," Nimesha told Reuters in an interview. "But it's important for me to be present in this space, to be seen, to inspire others like me," she said.

Nimesha is one of some 8,000 candidates contesting for seats in the snap parliamentary election. The election was called by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to secure parliamentary support amid Sri Lanka's financial crisis, caused by high debt, economic mismanagement, and lost tourism revenue due to the COVID pandemic. Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to resign in 2022. Nimesha claims to be among those who protested for Rajapaksa to resign.

To fund her activism and campaign, she works as a quantity surveyor at a construction site. She is also an amateur actress, composes music, and has written a book, which is set to be released in two months. Born in Galle, Nimesha lost her father to political violence at age 14, prompting her move to Colombo for new opportunities.

As she accepted her identity and followed a path as an activist, her bond with her conservative family became strained. "I understand their decision to cut ties with me," she told Reuters, emphasizing her love for inclusiveness. Nelson Samarasinghe of the Socialist Party supported her, saying, "No one has given a chance to a transgender candidate before." Nimesha calls her candidacy "a historical change" and hopes more LGBTQ+ people will contest future elections.