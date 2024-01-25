Context

Why does this story matter?

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French strategic partnership, which has experienced significant growth lately. Macron's visit may feature significant bilateral defense-related announcements, reports said. The French president is the chief guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebration on Friday. Last year in July, Prime Minister Modi visited France and attended the Bastille Day (French National Day) celebrations as the guest of honor.

Tour of Pink City

Jaipur monuments on Macron's itinerary

Macron's day will begin from Amer Fort. He will then head to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jantar Mantar, where he will meet Modi at 5:30pm. According to reports, Modi and Macron will receive a guided tour of Jantar Mantar. The two leaders are also expected to visit Hawa Mahal, and Albert Hall, the official itinerary of their program said.

Strengthening ties

Bilateral talks

The two leaders will hold a roadshow from Jantar Mantar to Sanganeri Gate, starting at 6:00pm. After the roadshow, Modi and Macron will visit Hawa Mahal. The French president is also likely to make a purchase at a handicraft shop near the palace. The two leaders will then move toward the Rambagh Palace Hotel to hold bilateral talks, after which Modi will host a dinner for Macron. The two state heads will leave for Delhi at 8:50pm.

In national capital

Macron's Delhi schedule

On Friday, the French president is set to attend the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path as the chief guest. Following the parade, Macron will visit the French Embassy to interact with the staff. Subsequently, President Macron will be present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the "At Home" function on Friday evening, followed by an official banquet dinner.

History

Macron 6th French leader to attend R-Day parade

France holds a unique distinction as the only country to have received the highest number of invitations to India's Republic Day parade. Former French presidents Francois Hollande, Nicolas Sarkozy, and Valery Giscard d'Estaing participated in the celebrations in 2016, 2008, and 1980, respectively. Former French PM Jacques Chirac also participated in the event twice, in 1998 and 1976.

Bilateral ties

France and India's growing strategic partnership in defense

Paris has become one of New Delhi's top defense partners, with the focus being on the "Make in India" initiative. During Modi's recent Paris visit, a 25-year roadmap was unveiled, which highlighted key initiatives in the bilateral defense partnership. This included French assistance in building the "Shakti Engine," joint exploration for Indian submarine fleet development, and joint efforts in the Indo-Pacific region.