The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is governed by Sharia law, under which drinking alcohol is prohibited. However, under the government of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman, the country is aiming to diversify economically, socially, and culturally. "Saudi Vision 2030" also aims to diversify income sources for the Kingdom beyond oil, and this alcohol store could help in fulfilling the goal.

Alcohol

Alcohol consumption is prohibited in Saudi Arabia

Alcohol consumption is prohibited in Islam, and Saudi Arabia enforces stringent laws against it, with penalties ranging from lashes and deportation to fines and imprisonment. At present, the consumption of alcohol is strictly banned for residents, tourists and diplomats alike. Hence, the new store is in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, an area filled with embassies and diplomats, and it will be "strictly restricted" to non-Muslims.

Social

Saudi government had imposed restriction on diplomatic imports

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has eased strict social codes such as gender segregation in public spaces and mandatory all-covering black robes for women. The nation has also opened its doors to non-religious tourism and granted women the right to drive. The government recently implemented new restrictions on alcohol imports within diplomatic consignments to combat the "improper exchange of special goods and alcoholic beverages."