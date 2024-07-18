In short Simplifying... In short Services at 11 Indira Canteens in Bengaluru have been halted due to unpaid bills, with the contractor claiming the civic body, BBMP, has not settled dues despite repeated requests.

However, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath disputes this, citing discrepancies in attendance records.

The canteens, launched in 2017 to offer affordable meals to the poor, have faced similar issues in the past, including a power cut due to unpaid bills.

Bengaluru: Services at 11 Indira Canteens stopped over unpaid bills

By Chanshimla Varah 06:17 pm Jul 18, 2024

What's the story Food services at 11 Indira Canteens in Bengaluru were suspended due to unpaid bills by the city's civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The canteens ceased operations on Wednesday night, according to India Today. They are located in Basavanagudi, Padmanabhanagar, Bhairasandra, VV Puram, Siddapura, Hombegowda Nagar, Jayanagar, Vidyapeetha, Ejipura and Adugodi wards. Chef Talk, the company contracted for a year to supply food to the canteens, alleged that BBMP owes them nearly ₹65 crore.

The business stated that the food services were stopped because the BBMP did not pay the bills despite multiple requests. BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath has refuted the claims made by Chef Talk, stating that the attendance marked by the civic body's marshal did not align with the contractor's claims. "We have 198 wards, and 184 are functioning. In seven places, they never operated. In the remaining places, mobile canteens are working, although three or four are not functioning," said Girinath.

"One contractor has gone to court, claiming a pending payment of Rs 65 crore, which we are not accepting because the attendance marked by our marshal does not match their claims," Girinath said. The roadblock is not the first for Indira Canteens. Last year, the Indira Canteen in Basavanagudi went without power for nearly three days after the connection was severed as the contractor failed to pay the bills on time. It was restored after the outstanding balances were paid.

Indira Canteens were launched seven years ago on Independence Day by the Siddaramaiah government with an aim to provide affordable meals to the poor. In March this year, while inaugurating an Indira Canteen at the Bengaluru International Airport premises, Siddaramaiah announced plans for setting up 188 new canteens across the state. "Breakfast is provided at ₹5 and lunch and dinner will be available for ₹10," he said. The cateens were inspired by Amma canteens in Tamil Nadu.