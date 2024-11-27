Summarize Simplifying... In short A long-standing property dispute between Udaipur's royal families escalated recently, with accusations of political power misuse and forced entry into the palace.

The feud, dating back to the 1980s, involves control over royal trusts and properties, including the Udaipur City Palace and Eklingnathji Temple.

Amid the unrest, a district-appointed receiver will now decide on entry permissions, reminding all parties that legal options are available to resolve disputes.

The feud has escalated after recent incident

Udaipur royals' feud: 'Can't force...in...our home,' cousin warns BJP MLA

What's the story The feud within the Udaipur royal family has escalated after a recent incident at the City Palace. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vishvaraj Singh and his supporters were denied entry into the palace, causing unrest. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Vishvaraj's cousin, has warned against the misuse of political power to gain entry into their home.

Unrest unfolds

Palace entry denial leads to unrest, police injuries

Tensions flared on Monday when stones were pelted at the palace gate, injuring three policemen. The dispute revolves around a property dispute between the families of Vishvaraj and Lakshyaraj. The Udaipur City Palace and Eklingnathji Temple are currently managed by Arvind Singh, Lakshyaraj's father and chairman of Shree Eklingji Trust.

Accusations made

Lakshyaraj accuses administration of aiding forced entry

Notably, Vishvaraj was barred from entering the palace after his coronation as Maharana of Mewar. He had planned to perform rituals at a family shrine inside the palace and visit Eklingnathji Temple. Following this incident, Lakshyaraj had accused the Udaipur administration of helping Vishvaraj in his bid to force entry into the palace.

Warning issued

Lakshyaraj warns against misuse of political power

"People in political positions should not misuse their position and power within the government to enter our home," Lakshyaraj said. He stressed "Eklingji Mandir is open for all" and not a venue for displaying strength. After the unrest, a district-appointed receiver will now decide on entry permissions to the disputed properties.

Dispute history

Family dispute dates back to 1980s over property control

The family feud goes back to the 1980s when their grandfather, Maharana Bhagwat Singh, handed over the control of royal trusts to Arvind. This divided the family into two camps and left Vishvaraj's side out of some properties. In a recent social media post, Lakshyaraj hoped authorities would ensure justice and follow constitutional law, reminding everyone legal options are open to settle disputes without taking to forceful measures.