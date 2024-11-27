UP: 5 doctors killed as driver falls asleep, hits truck
Five postgraduate trainees of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai were killed in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway early Wednesday morning. The accident took place near Kannauj as they were returning from a wedding function in Lucknow, NDTV reported. Their Scorpio SUV lost control, broke through the divider and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction around 3:30am.
Victims identified, 1 critically injured
The deceased have been identified as Dr. Aniruddh Verma, Dr. Santosh Kumar Maurya, Dr. Jaiveer Singh, Dr. Arun Kumar, and Dr. Nardev. A sixth passenger, also named Jaiveer Singh (unrelated to the deceased doctor of the same name), suffered critical injuries and is undergoing treatment. According to reports, the SUV's driver fell asleep behind the wheel, causing the fatal crash. The SUV collided with the truck coming from Rajasthan in the opposite direction, dragging it for some distance.
Accident site and official response
Circle Officer Priyanka Bajpai confirmed all victims were doctors/lab technicians of Saifai hospital. "Five people in the Scorpio have died and one is under treatment. All of them were doctors or doctors or lab technicians in the Saifai hospital. We have informed the family members and further probe is on," she said.