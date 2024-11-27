Summarize Simplifying... In short Five doctors from Saifai hospital, identified as Dr. Aniruddh Verma, Dr. Santosh Kumar Maurya, Dr. Jaiveer Singh, Dr. Arun Kumar, and Dr. Nardev, tragically lost their lives when their SUV, driven by a drowsy driver, collided with a truck.

The accident took place near Kannauj around 3:30am

UP: 5 doctors killed as driver falls asleep, hits truck

By Chanshimla Varah 12:49 pm Nov 27, 202412:49 pm

What's the story Five postgraduate trainees of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai were killed in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway early Wednesday morning. The accident took place near Kannauj as they were returning from a wedding function in Lucknow, NDTV reported. Their Scorpio SUV lost control, broke through the divider and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction around 3:30am.

The deceased have been identified as Dr. Aniruddh Verma, Dr. Santosh Kumar Maurya, Dr. Jaiveer Singh, Dr. Arun Kumar, and Dr. Nardev. A sixth passenger, also named Jaiveer Singh (unrelated to the deceased doctor of the same name), suffered critical injuries and is undergoing treatment. According to reports, the SUV's driver fell asleep behind the wheel, causing the fatal crash. The SUV collided with the truck coming from Rajasthan in the opposite direction, dragging it for some distance.

Circle Officer Priyanka Bajpai confirmed all victims were doctors/lab technicians of Saifai hospital. "Five people in the Scorpio have died and one is under treatment. All of them were doctors or doctors or lab technicians in the Saifai hospital. We have informed the family members and further probe is on," she said.