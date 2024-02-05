The total number of HIV-infected prisoners in the district jail are now 63

What's the story At least 36 inmates at Lucknow District Jail tested positive for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) during check-ups conducted by the health department in December. This brings the number of total HIV-infected prisoners in the district jail to 63, NDTV reported. Officials have said that jail authorities are on alert. They added that most of the affected inmates have a history of drug addiction and they could have contracted the virus through shared syringes before entering the prison.

All patients under observation

The jail administration is now ensuring that all HIV-positive prisoners are receiving treatment at Lucknow's King George's Medical University's Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Centre. Officials said that the health of all the patients is being closely monitored while an investigation is underway to find the cause of the infection, if any. They have also confirmed that there have been no HIV-related deaths in the jail in the last five years.

Couseling, special diet for infected inmates

In response to the test results, the Lucknow jail authorities have initiated special measures, including counseling, for all the infected prisoners. The diet of the prisoners has also been increased and is being monitored. Notably, the HIV targets the infection-fighting CD4 cells (T4 cells) of the immune system, making people more vulnerable to diseases and some kinds of cancers. If left untreated for years, HIV infection progresses to Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

How does HIV spread

According to World Health Organization (WHO), HIV can be transmitted via the exchange of a variety of body fluids from infected people, such as blood, semen, and vaginal secretions. Unprotected anal or vaginal sex puts individuals at greater risk of contracting HIV. The virus can be transmitted to the child from mother during pregnancy, breastfeeding, or birth. Sharing needles with infected persons can also transmit the infection.