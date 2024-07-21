In short Simplifying... In short The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) is protesting a proposed extension of work hours to 14 per day, fearing job losses and health risks.

The union warns that the change could lead to a third of the workforce losing their jobs and exacerbate existing mental and physical health issues among employees.

KITU is urging workers to unite against the proposal, accusing the government of prioritizing corporate profits over employee welfare. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Currently, labor laws permit up to 12 hours of work including overtime

Karnataka's IT companies propose 14-hour shifts for employees

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:50 am Jul 21, 202410:50 am

What's the story Information technology (IT) firms in Karnataka have sparked controversy, with a proposal to extend employee work hours to 14 per day. The companies have submitted this request to the state government, aiming for its inclusion in the amendment of the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961. The proposal suggests that "employees in the IT/ITeS/BPO sector may be required or allowed to work more than 12 hours a day and not exceeding 125 hours in three continuous months."

Decision pending

Government deliberates on proposal

The state government has initiated discussions on the proposed extension of work hours. The proposal is expected to be deliberated in the cabinet soon. Current labor laws allow up to 12 hours of work time, including overtime. However, this new proposal could redefine working norms.

Employee concerns

Union warns of job losses

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has voiced strong opposition to the proposed extension of work hours. KITU General Secretary Suhas Adiga warned that if implemented, one-third of the workforce could lose their jobs as companies may shift from a three-shift system to a two-shift one. Adiga stated, "The proposed 'Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill 2024' attempts to normalize a 14-hour workday."

Health risks

Health impacts of extended work hours highlighted

KITU has also drawn attention to the potential health impacts of extended working hours on IT employees. Citing a report by the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), KITU noted that "45% of employees in the IT sector are facing mental health issues such as depression and 55% facing physical health impacts." The union warned that increasing working hours would further exacerbate these issues.

Government criticism

Government accused of neglecting employee welfare

The union has accused the state government of treating employees as mere machines rather than human beings. In a statement, KITU said, "This amendment shows that the Government of Karnataka is not ready to consider workers as human beings who need personal and social life to survive. Instead, it considers them as only a machinery to increase the profit of the corporates whom it serves."

Call to action

Union calls for employee unity against proposal

KITU has requested the Siddaramaiah government to reconsider, and not heed the demand put forth by IT firms. The union has called on all sector workers to unite and resist this proposal, warning that going forward with the amendment will challenge the 20 lakh IT/ITeS employees in Karnataka. KITU's call to action underscores the potential impact of this proposal on a significant portion of the state's workforce.