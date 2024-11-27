Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP in Maharashtra has dismissed the idea of following the Bihar model, where the Chief Minister was appointed before elections.

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:59 am Nov 27, 202409:59 am

What's the story The question of who will assume the role of Maharashtra's Chief Minister following the Mahayuti's resounding success in the state elections remains unresolved on the fourth day. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), won 230 of 288 seats in the assembly elections. However, despite being the largest party with 132 seats and making Devendra Fadnavis a CM candidate, there's no agreement among alliance partners.

Leadership debate

BJP rules out Bihar model for Maharashtra

The BJP has ruled out replicating the Bihar model, where Nitish Kumar was made CM before elections. "There is no question of replicating the same in Maharashtra," said BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla, citing the party's strong organizational base. Former union minister Raosaheb Danve also dismissed claims that Shinde was promised the top post before elections.

Leadership preference

Shiv Sena advocates for Shinde's continuation as CM

Shiv Sena leaders want Shinde to remain CM, citing his leadership during the election campaign. However, some BJP leaders said this push hasn't gone down well with the central leadership. A senior Sena leader revealed that "The BJP has conveyed to Shinde that the CM's post will be retained by the party."

Cabinet focus

BJP prioritizes cabinet formation over CM announcement

The BJP is giving precedence to cabinet formation over announcing its candidate for CM immediately. A senior BJP leader said "the central leadership is in no hurry to name a candidate," and is instead concentrating on finalizing ministerial portfolios and key posts. Union minister Ramdas Athawale said Fadnavis is going to be appointed for a third term, although it hasn't been formally confirmed.

Leadership decision

Top leaders' meeting expected to clarify CM position

Meetings among top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are likely to bring clarity on the matter soon. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said discussions among alliance leaders would lead to an announcement by Wednesday morning. As the term of the 14th state Assembly concluded on Tuesday, incumbent CM Shinde stepped down.