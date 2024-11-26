Karnataka MLA's suggestion to cancel election guarantees sparks row
A Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Karnataka, HR Gaviyappa, has sparked a controversy by saying Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should cancel some election guarantees as the state is low on funds. Gaviyappa, who represents Vijayanagara constituency, said these guarantees are blocking housing. He suggested scrapping "2-3 guarantee schemes that are not needed" to pave way for housing projects and said ₹40,000 crore was allocated for development this year.
Deputy CM Shivakumar responds to Gaviyappa's comments
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has hit back at Gaviyappa's comments, saying that a show-cause notice will be issued. "He cannot do this. There is no question of stopping any guarantee," Shivakumar said, reiterating that the government will fulfill all election guarantees and no opposition will be tolerated.
Gaviyappa's previous allegations hint at internal discord
Notably, this isn't the first time Gaviyappa has made headlines. He had earlier accused the state government of bias in funding allocation against his constituency, raising eyebrows over internal strife within the state Congress. However, District Congress chief Siraj Sheikh refuted these allegations and criticized Gaviyappa for being inactive and claimed his associates were linked with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers.