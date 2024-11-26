Summarize Simplifying... In short Karnataka MLA Gaviyappa's suggestion to cancel election guarantees has stirred controversy, leading to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's stern response that the government will fulfill all election promises.

This isn't Gaviyappa's first brush with controversy, having previously accused the state government of biased funding allocation, a claim refuted by District Congress chief Siraj Sheikh who criticized Gaviyappa's inactivity and alleged links to RSS workers.

Gaviyappa represents Vijayanagara constituency

Karnataka MLA's suggestion to cancel election guarantees sparks row

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:50 pm Nov 26, 202404:50 pm

What's the story A Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Karnataka, HR Gaviyappa, has sparked a controversy by saying Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should cancel some election guarantees as the state is low on funds. Gaviyappa, who represents Vijayanagara constituency, said these guarantees are blocking housing. He suggested scrapping "2-3 guarantee schemes that are not needed" to pave way for housing projects and said ₹40,000 crore was allocated for development this year.

Official response

Deputy CM Shivakumar responds to Gaviyappa's comments

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has hit back at Gaviyappa's comments, saying that a show-cause notice will be issued. "He cannot do this. There is no question of stopping any guarantee," Shivakumar said, reiterating that the government will fulfill all election guarantees and no opposition will be tolerated.

Past controversy

Gaviyappa's previous allegations hint at internal discord

Notably, this isn't the first time Gaviyappa has made headlines. He had earlier accused the state government of bias in funding allocation against his constituency, raising eyebrows over internal strife within the state Congress. However, District Congress chief Siraj Sheikh refuted these allegations and criticized Gaviyappa for being inactive and claimed his associates were linked with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers.