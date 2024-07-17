In short Simplifying... In short The Karnataka government has proposed a bill to ensure job opportunities for locals, mandating that private industries, factories, and establishments hire a majority of their workforce from the state.

The bill, known as the "Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024," requires 50% local hires in management and 70% in non-management roles.

If qualified local candidates are unavailable, companies must train them within three years or apply for a relaxation in these quotas. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:32 am Jul 17, 202410:32 am

What's the story The Karnataka cabinet, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has approved a bill requiring all private firms in the state to reserve 100% of Group C and Group D positions for Kannadigas. The decision was announced by the Chief Minister on social media platform X, following a cabinet meeting held on Monday. "The Cabinet meeting...approved a bill to make recruitment of 100 percent Kannadigas mandatory for 'C and D' grade posts in all private industries in the state," he said.

Welfare commitment

'We are pro-Kannada government...': Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah added that the bill demonstrates the government's dedication to providing Kannadigas with sufficient job opportunities within their own state, seeking to avert employment deprivation in what he called "Kannada land." "We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of Kannadigas," the chief minister said. Reports suggest that the bill will be tabled on Thursday in the assembly.

Bill details

Candidates must have secondary school certificate with Kannada as language

The bill is known as the "Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024." The bill stipulates that any industry, factory or other establishment should appoint 50% of local candidates in management categories and 70% in non-management categories. Candidates must either possess a secondary school certificate with Kannada as a language or pass a Kannada proficiency test as specified by a government-designated "nodal agency."

Bill provisions

Provisions for training in proposed bill

The proposed bill includes provisions for training local candidates if qualified ones are not available. Establishments are required to train them within three years with active collaboration of government or its agencies. If sufficient local candidates are still not available, an establishment may apply for relaxation from the provisions of this Act to the government. However, such relaxation shall not be less than 25% for management category and 50% for non-management categories, as per the proposed bill.