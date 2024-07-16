In short Simplifying... In short 2023-batch officer Khedkar's IAS training has been halted by the Maharashtra government amid allegations of misrepresenting her health conditions to secure a lower-score officer's post.

She's also accused of abusing her power as Assistant Collector for Pune district by obtaining unauthorized perks.

Training of probationary officer put on hold

Khedkar's IAS training put on hold by Maharashtra government: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:10 pm Jul 16, 202406:10 pm

What's the story The Maharashtra government has put the training of probationary officer Pooja Khedkar on hold amid allegations of abuse of power, news agency ANI reported. The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie has called Khedkar back by July 23 for "further necessary action," according to a letter from Maharashtra's additional chief secretary, Nitin Gadre. Additionally, Khedkar has been relieved from her District Training Programme with LBSNAA.

Allegations

Khedkar's alleged misrepresentation and refusal for tests

Khedkar, a 2023-batch officer from Ahmednagar, made headlines last week following allegations of misrepresenting her mental and visual conditions to secure an officer's post with a lower score. She is also accused of refusing six times to undergo mandatory medical tests during the IAS selection process. The first test, scheduled at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences in April 2022, was skipped by Khedkar who claimed she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Read: The letter issued by Maharashtra government

Misuse

Khedkar's appointment, alleged abuse of power

Despite her refusals to undergo medical tests, it remains unclear how Khedkar was appointed as Assistant Collector for Pune district. Once in this position, she allegedly abused her power by obtaining unauthorized perks such as a siren for her private vehicle and a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker for her car—privileges not typically permitted for on-probation officers. Her actions are currently being investigated by a one-member panel.

Legal troubles

Khedkar's mother, father on the run after FIR

If found guilty, Khedkar will be dismissed from her post. Meanwhile, her family is also embroiled in controversy. Separately, her mother, Manorama Khedkar, a village sarpanch, is facing an Arms Act case, and her father, Dilip Khedkar, a retired state government officer, is a co-accused. Both parents are currently "on the run." Several teams are on a lookout for the two accused, police said on Monday.