Next Article

It is fueled by a 999cc, inline-four-cylinder engine

Honda files design patent for CB1000 Hornet in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:13 pm May 13, 202405:13 pm

What's the story Honda has officially registered a design patent for the CB1000 Hornet, marking a significant development in the Indian motorbike market. The CB1000 Hornet is the successor to the CB1000R Neo Sports Cafe sold here earlier. It flaunts an aggressive design with sharp cuts and creases throughout, bearing a little resemblance to the current Ducati Streetfighter, particularly in terms of its fascia.

Engine

A look at the performance

The CB1000 Hornet is fueled by a 999cc, inline-four-cylinder engine that delivers 147hp and 100Nm. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and housed within a trellis frame. The motorbike's suspension setup, comprises Showa forks at the front and a Pro-Link rear mono-shock. Both of them feature pre-load and rebound adjustability. Braking power comes from dual front and a single rear disc, mounted on 17-inch wheels.

Tech

Riding aids and features

In addition to its mechanical specifications, the CB1000 Hornet also boasts an array of electronic rider aids. These include a throttle-by-wire system, a 5.0-inch TFT display, and three ride modes. Honda first unveiled this bike in international markets last year. The recent patent registration in India suggests that the company is planning to re-enter the 1,000cc market in India, as there are currently no such bikes listed on the Honda BigWing website for our market.

Information

Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Honda CB1000 Hornet in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to carry a price tag of around ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom).