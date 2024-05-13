Next Article

iQube ST features the largest battery of any electric scooter currently available in India

TVS's flagship iQube ST electric scooter boasts 150km of range

By Mudit Dube 05:09 pm May 13, 202405:09 pm

What's the story TVS Motor has unveiled its premium iQube ST electric scooter in India, priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch comes two years after the company first announced plans for the scooter in May 2022. The iQube ST, featuring the largest battery of any electric scooter currently available in India, is approximately ₹40,000 more expensive than its predecessor, the iQube S 3.4kWh.

Customer incentive

Loyalty bonus for early iQube ST pre-bookers

TVS is offering a loyalty bonus of ₹10,000 to customers who pre-booked the iQube ST before July 15, 2022, and have maintained their order since then. This incentive is part of TVS's strategy to reward early adopters of their new electric scooter. The iQube ST comes in two battery options, providing flexibility for potential buyers.

Product details

iQube ST, with 5.1kWh battery, offers 150km of range

The iQube ST is available with a more affordable 3.4kWh battery pack priced at ₹1.55 lakh, and a pricier model with a 5.1kWh battery. The latter can cover up to 150km on a single charge, an increase of 50km compared to the smaller battery pack variant. Both models come equipped with a new 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen display, an upgrade from the non-touch display on the previous iQube S model.

Product specifications

Charging time and color options for iQube ST models

TVS claims that the iQube ST with the larger battery will take four hours and 18 minutes for an 80% charge, while a full charge could take up to six hours. The new models are available in several color options including Copper Bronze Matte, Coral Sand Satin, Titanium Gray Matte, and Starlight Blue. The motor, power output, and cycle parts remain consistent with the rest of the iQube lineup.

New variant

TVS introduces base iQube model with 2.2 kWh battery

In addition to the iQube ST, TVS has also launched a base iQube model with a 2.2kWh battery pack. This variant is priced at ₹95,000 (ex-showroom, including EMPS subsidy), which will increase to ₹1.07 lakh after the introductory offer ends. The company claims that this model can cover up to 75km on a single charge and will take just two hours for 0-80% charge.