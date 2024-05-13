Next Article

It will be a commuter model

Bajaj Auto to debut Bruzer CNG motorcycle on June 18

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:04 pm May 13, 202403:04 pm

What's the story Bajaj Auto, a leading Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced the launch of its first-ever CNG motorcycle on June 18, 2024. The upcoming bike is expected to be named Bruzer, a name recently trademarked by Bajaj. Spy images of the Bruzer have surfaced online, offering insights into its design and features. The bike will be designed as a commuter-themed offering aimed at high-volume sales.

Rollout plan

Phased introduction based on CNG infrastructure

The Bajaj Bruzer will be introduced in a phased manner, contingent on the CNG infrastructure across different regions of India. This strategy is designed to ensure that the bike's unique fuel requirements can be adequately met. The motorcycle's design will include a CNG tank mounted beneath the traditional fuel tank, allowing for a bi-fuel setup similar to CNG passenger cars.

Specifications

Bruzer's unique features and fuel efficiency

The Bajaj Bruzer will boast several notable features including a circular LED headlight, telescopic front forks, a short windscreen, and black alloy wheels. The bike will also have a single-piece seat, a tubular grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust setup, typical of commuter bikes. Its bi-fuel setup will allow for switching between petrol or CNG while on the move, expected to cut running costs by half compared to traditional commuters.

Market positioning

Bajaj Bruzer's expected price and competition

The Bajaj Bruzer is tipped to be priced around ₹85,000 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will be available in two variants: a regular roadster and a more rugged version, with the latter carrying a premium of about ₹8,000 over the regular model. Upon launch, it will compete with 100-110cc motorbikes such as the Hero Splendor Plus, Honda Shine 100, TVS Radeon, and the Bajaj Platina 110.