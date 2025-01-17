What's the story

Toyota has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the Urban Cruiser BEV concept, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The compact EV is already available in some markets as a production model.

In India, this all-electric Urban Cruiser will take on rivals such as the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and Hyundai Creta Electric.