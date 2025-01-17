Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV concept unveiled
What's the story
Toyota has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the Urban Cruiser BEV concept, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
The compact EV is already available in some markets as a production model.
In India, this all-electric Urban Cruiser will take on rivals such as the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and Hyundai Creta Electric.
Design details
Urban Cruiser BEV concept: A unique design
The Urban Cruiser BEV concept, a rebadged Maruti eVX, stands out with its unique frontal design.
The vehicle measures 4,285mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,640mm in height with a 2,700mm wheelbase.
The front section gets a blacked-out panel with LED lighting elements including small pixel-shaped LED DRLs.
Its robust look is complemented by thick black body cladding over the wheel arches and 18/19-inch alloy wheels.
Interior features
Inside the Urban Cruiser BEV concept
The interior of the Urban Cruiser BEV concept is similar to that of the Maruti eVX, albeit with a unique black/grey decor.
It features a two-spoke steering wheel, dual screen setup, and a front central console bridge with the armrest.
The car also provides sliding rear seats for adjustable legroom or boot space, as per the requirement of passengers.
Tech specs
Advanced features and safety measures
The Urban Cruiser BEV concept comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, 12-color ambient lighting, motorized driver seat, fixed glass roof, and a premium JBL sound system.
On the safety front, it gets multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors as well as ADAS features.
Performance specs
Powertrain options for the Urban Cruiser BEV concept
The Urban Cruiser BEV concept is likely to provide two battery pack options and both front-wheel and all-wheel drivetrains.
The smaller 49kWh battery pack will be offered only with a front-wheel-drive setup, while the bigger 61kwh battery pack will also offer an all-wheel-drive option.
Though Toyota has not yet released official range estimates for this new electric SUV, it is expected to go up to 550km.