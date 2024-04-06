Next Article

Ultraviolette may announce an upgraded version of its F77 model

Ultraviolette Automotive's new electric motorcycle to debut on April 24

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:11 am Apr 06, 202411:11 am

What's the story Ultraviolette Automotive has announced plans to unveil a new electric motorcycle in India on April 24. The company has heightened anticipation by sending out invites for the event, hinting at the introduction of the "next chapter of performance." While specific details about the upcoming motorcycle remain limited, there is speculation that Ultraviolette may present an upgraded version of its F77 electric bike.

Performance specs

F77: India's fastest electric motorcycle

Currently, the Ultraviolette F77 holds the distinction of being the fastest electric motorcycle produced in India. It features a 27kW motor that generates 85Nm and can reach a top speed of 140km/h. The forthcoming model could potentially incorporate a more powerful motor, enabling it to achieve even higher speeds.

Design elements

Potential features of the model

The new bike might incorporate features from the F99 prototype showcased at EICMA 2023, including a new color scheme and wings that generate downforce. However, other components such as the chassis, suspension, and brakes are expected to remain consistent with the current model. This suggests a focus on enhancing performance while maintaining familiar design elements.

Price projection

Expected pricing for the upcoming bike

The existing Ultraviolette F77 is priced between ₹3.8 lakh to ₹4.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Given the anticipated enhancements in features and performance, it's expected that the upgraded version will carry a slightly higher price tag. This projection aligns with the company's trend of pricing based on product specifications and performance capabilities.