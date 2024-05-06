Next Article

Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduces new Innova variant

Toyota launches new mid-spec Innova Crysta GX+ at ₹21.4 lakh

By Mudit Dube 01:45 pm May 06, 202401:45 pm

What's the story Toyota has broadened its Innova Crysta range in India by introducing a new variant, the GX+. The new trim, priced at ₹21.39 lakh, is positioned between the existing GX and VX variants. It offers an array of additional features and comes in two seating configurations - seven and eight seats. The eight-seater version is slightly more expensive at ₹21.44 lakh.

Vehicle features

Innova Crysta GX+ boasts 14 unique features

The newly launched Innova Crysta GX+ is equipped with 14 unique features. These include a rear camera, auto-fold mirrors, dash cam, diamond cut alloy wheels, wooden panels, and premium fabric seats. Despite these enhancements, the powertrain remains unchanged. The vehicle continues to be powered by a single 2.4-liter diesel engine that produces 150hp of power and 343Nm of torque. The mill is coupled with a standard 5-speed manual gearbox.

Pricing and competition

Innova Crysta GX+ pricing and market competition

The new GX+ variant is ₹1.40-1.45 lakh more expensive than the lower GX variant. The Innova Crysta's price starts from ₹19.99 lakh and goes up to ₹26.30 lakh, making it a more affordable option compared to the newer Innova Hycross in Toyota's lineup. While it doesn't have a direct competitor in India, it does face competition from vehicles such as the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo.