Renault Symbioz SUV breaks cover with hybrid powertrain

By Mudit Dube 10:47 am May 06, 202410:47 am

What's the story Renault has unveiled the new Symbioz SUV, a petrol-hybrid vehicle designed specifically for large families. The Symbioz is positioned between the compact Captur SUV and the more spacious Austral SUV in Renault's line-up of combustion-engined vehicles. This strategic placement pits it directly against the Nissan Qashqai SUV. The Symbioz shares its platform with the forthcoming Renault Duster in India.

Design features

Symbioz SUV: A blend of practicality and aesthetics

The Symbioz, developed alongside the Captur, is designed to cater to different market demands. Its dimensions are 4,413mm in length, 1,797mm in width, and 1,575mm in height. The front design mirrors that of the Captur with a unique pattern incorporated into the grille. The rest of the SUV features flowing side panels and a rear end with distinctive elements like sculpted lights that display a 3D 'ice cube' effect.

Interior design

Innovative interior and spacious boot capacity in Symbioz SUV

The interior design of the Symbioz includes a portrait-oriented 10.4-inch touchscreen that can slide backwards by 160mm. This feature allows for up to 221mm of knee room or increases boot capacity from 492-liter. The boot space can be expanded further to an impressive 624-liter and even up to 1,582-liter when the 60:40-split seats are folded down.

Powertrain

Symbioz SUV is equipped with Renault's E-Tech full hybrid system

Under the hood, the Symbioz is equipped with Renault's E-Tech Full Hybrid 145 system and a 1.2kWh battery. This system combines a 1.6-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, a multimodal automatic gearbox, two electric motors, and a battery to deliver a total combined output of 147hp. Renault plans to launch the all-new Duster and other models in India starting from 2025.