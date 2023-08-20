Nissan recalls 236,000 cars in the US over faulty suspension

Nissan recalls 236,000 cars in the US over faulty suspension

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 20, 2023

Nissan Sentra competes in the mid-size premium sedan segment in the US (Photo credit: Nissan)

Nissan has issued a recall for over 236,000 Sentra compact cars in the US due to potential issues with the front suspension's tie rods. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) warns that these tie rods could bend and break, which may lead to a loss of steering control and increase the risk of accidents. Nissan plans to begin notifying affected owners from October 5, and local dealers will conduct inspections and replacements.

How can owners get the issue rectified?

Owners should be vigilant for signs of off-center steering wheels or vibrations, as these may indicate a problem with the tie rods. If such symptoms are observed, they should contact their local dealer for an inspection. The NHTSA states that Nissan dealers will replace any bent or broken tie rods at no cost to the vehicle owner. Additionally, once an updated design is available, dealers will provide no-cost replacements for both left and right tie rods.

Nissan is offering a free check-up camp

In related news, Nissan Motor India has announced a free check-up camp for its customers till September 15. During this period, existing Nissan and Datsun vehicle owners can visit authorized workshops across the country for complimentary check-ups. Customers can book a service appointment for the camp through the NissanConnect app or via the carmaker's website on our shores.

