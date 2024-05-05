Next Article

It will debut on June 18

Bajaj Auto to launch world's first CNG motorcycle in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:15 pm May 05, 2024

What's the story Bajaj Auto, a prominent Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced plans to launch the world's first motorcycle powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) on June 18, 2024. The announcement was made during the unveiling of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Z. The innovative CNG motorcycle will be introduced in stages across India, and may bear one of the brand's newly trademarked names: Freedom, Trekker, Glider, or Bruzer.

Design details

Insights into the design of Bajaj's CNG bike

The soon-to-be-launched CNG motorcycle has been spotted undergoing tests, revealing some aspects of its design. The bike features a simple commuter style with a single-piece grab rail, a long seat, and twin-spoke alloy wheels. Despite heavy camouflage on the test models, it's evident that the fuel tank is compact, suggesting that the CNG tank could be located underneath it. The bike also includes a round headlight, and an upright commuter handlebar for comfortable riding.

Market strategy

Aiming for high fuel efficiency market

Bajaj's CNG motorcycle is designed to cater to a wide customer base in rural areas, suburbs, as well as cities who prioritize high fuel efficiency. The company aims to secure a considerable market share by appealing to budget-conscious buyers in the affordable segment. This eco-friendly alternative to traditional petrol-powered motorcycles is expected to cut running costs by half, compared to regular ICE motorcycles, targeting buyers in the 100cc to 125cc range.

Unique features

A new design language

The Bajaj CNG motorcycle is anticipated to introduce a new design language, rather than being based on an existing bike. Spy shots show a bulky fuel tank, suggesting a dual-fuel system, where the motorcycle can run on both CNG and petrol. The bike will be equipped with a disc brake at the front and a drum at the rear, with suspension handled by telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear.

Launch expectations

Bajaj's CNG motorcycle: A potential game-changer

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, confirmed the launch date and expressed his belief that if priced right, the Bruzer 125 CNG might be a potential game-changer for the company. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels, and features a digital instrument cluster, a tall one-piece handlebar, and an upright commuter riding stance. It is tipped to be positioned above the Platina and CT100 models in the company's lineup.