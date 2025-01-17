What's the story

Tata Motors has unveiled its all-electric concept car, the Avinya, at the Auto Expo 2025.

The vehicle is a crossover model that promises a unique driving experience akin to "traveling in a lounge on wheels."

It is built on Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) new EMA (Electric Modular Architecture) platform, which will also serve as the foundation for future Tata electric vehicles (EVs).