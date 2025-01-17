Tata unveils Avinya EV concept at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
What's the story
Tata Motors has unveiled its all-electric concept car, the Avinya, at the Auto Expo 2025.
The vehicle is a crossover model that promises a unique driving experience akin to "traveling in a lounge on wheels."
It is built on Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) new EMA (Electric Modular Architecture) platform, which will also serve as the foundation for future Tata electric vehicles (EVs).
Design details
Avinya's design: A blend of versatility and modernity
The Avinya concept car has been designed on a versatile structure that can support different body styles, enabling more room for creativity in its design.
The vehicle boasts futuristic, modern design elements, making it look advanced.
Meanwhile, the cabin offers a minimalist yet luxurious vibe with eco-friendly materials used all around to match Tata's commitment toward environmental sustainability.
Interior features
Avinya's interior: A fusion of simplicity and technology
The interior of the Avinya comes with a light color scheme that makes it look inviting and spacious.
The car doesn't have large screens but simple, sleek displays and side cameras.
A screen on the steering wheel acts as the main display for the driver, allowing them to control various functions through voice commands.
Performance specs
Avinya's performance and range
The Avinya is a fully electric vehicle, built on the Gen3 platform dedicated for EVs.
The platform can support multiple drivetrains (rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive) and different kinds of battery packs.
If it goes into production, the Avinya will likely deliver at least 500km of real-world range. It is rumored to be launched in India sometime in 2026.