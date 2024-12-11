Summarize Simplifying... In short 34-year-old Atul was found dead in his Bengaluru home, leaving behind a suicide note and video accusing his wife's family of harassment and extortion.

He claimed they demanded up to ₹3 crore to settle legal disputes and alleged bias and corruption in the legal system.

His brother has filed a police complaint against his wife's family, triggering an ongoing investigation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Atul left behind a 24-page suicide note

'Wife has all...answers': Bengaluru techie in-laws' 1st reaction to suicide

By Chanshimla Varah 05:13 pm Dec 11, 202405:13 pm

What's the story The allegations leveled by Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash in his suicide note against his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, are baseless, Sushil Singhania, Nikita's uncle, alleged. Sushil is one of the accused in the abetment to suicide case registered by Atul's brother. "I came to know from media reports that I have been named in the FIR. But I have no connection with this," he said. He added that Nikita would address these allegations once she returns.

Family's response

Singhania family denies allegations, awaits court judgment

Atul, 34, was found dead at his Bengaluru home on December 9. He left behind a 24-page suicide note and an 81-minute video accusing his wife and her family of harassment and extortion. In his suicide note, Subhash elaborated on how he was allegedly harassed for money by his wife's family. He claimed they initially demanded ₹1 crore to settle legal disputes but later upped this demand to ₹3 crore.

Father's anguish

Subhash's father blames in-laws, judicial system for son's despair

Atul also alleged that he was paying ₹2 lakh monthly for his son's expenses but was still denied access to him. He accused the legal system of bias and corruption in dealing with his case. He claimed that during court hearings in Uttar Pradesh, a judge disregarded his side of the story and court officers openly accepted bribes. Subhash's father, Pawan Kumar, has blamed both his son's in-laws and the judicial system for pushing Atul to despair.

Legal proceedings

Subhash's brother files police complaint, investigation underway

He said his son had to visit Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, several times for court hearings regarding these disputes. In one hearing, Nikita allegedly taunted him with "Tum bhi suicide kyu nahi kar lete (Why don't you commit suicide too)." Atul's brother, Bikas Kumar, has filed a police complaint accusing Nikita and her family of abetment to suicide. The police have registered an FIR, and a team has been sent to Jaunpur to question Nikita and her family.