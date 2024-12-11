'Wife has all...answers': Bengaluru techie in-laws' 1st reaction to suicide
The allegations leveled by Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash in his suicide note against his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, are baseless, Sushil Singhania, Nikita's uncle, alleged. Sushil is one of the accused in the abetment to suicide case registered by Atul's brother. "I came to know from media reports that I have been named in the FIR. But I have no connection with this," he said. He added that Nikita would address these allegations once she returns.
Singhania family denies allegations, awaits court judgment
Atul, 34, was found dead at his Bengaluru home on December 9. He left behind a 24-page suicide note and an 81-minute video accusing his wife and her family of harassment and extortion. In his suicide note, Subhash elaborated on how he was allegedly harassed for money by his wife's family. He claimed they initially demanded ₹1 crore to settle legal disputes but later upped this demand to ₹3 crore.
Subhash's father blames in-laws, judicial system for son's despair
Atul also alleged that he was paying ₹2 lakh monthly for his son's expenses but was still denied access to him. He accused the legal system of bias and corruption in dealing with his case. He claimed that during court hearings in Uttar Pradesh, a judge disregarded his side of the story and court officers openly accepted bribes. Subhash's father, Pawan Kumar, has blamed both his son's in-laws and the judicial system for pushing Atul to despair.
Subhash's brother files police complaint, investigation underway
He said his son had to visit Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, several times for court hearings regarding these disputes. In one hearing, Nikita allegedly taunted him with "Tum bhi suicide kyu nahi kar lete (Why don't you commit suicide too)." Atul's brother, Bikas Kumar, has filed a police complaint accusing Nikita and her family of abetment to suicide. The police have registered an FIR, and a team has been sent to Jaunpur to question Nikita and her family.