A man named Srikrishna was arrested in Bengaluru for defacing a statue of revered Lingayat seer, Shivakumar Swami, claiming he was 'inspired' by Jesus.

The incident sparked local protests and online outrage, leading to a formal complaint being lodged with the city police.

The incident sparked local protests and online outrage, leading to a formal complaint being lodged with the city police.

As investigations continue, authorities are considering a potential mental health link to the crime.

The accused is a delivery executive

Bengaluru: Man defaces Lingayat seer's statue, claims Jesus 'inspired' him

By Chanshimla Varah 12:18 pm Dec 06, 202412:18 pm

What's the story A statue of revered Lingayat seer Shivakumar Swami at Bengaluru's Siddaganga Mutt was vandalized on November 30. The accused, a 37-year-old delivery executive from Andhra Pradesh identified as Srikrishna, was arrested a day after the incident. During interrogation, Srikrishna claimed he was "inspired" to commit the act by a vision of Jesus Christ in his dream.

Public outrage

Community protests and legal proceedings follow statue defacement

The statue's defacement led to protests by locals, who called for immediate action against Srikrishna. He was arrested and later produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. Dr. Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore, condemned Srikrishna's justification for his actions, calling it "baseless and reprehensible." He urged people not to be provoked by such acts, saying, "This disrespect toward a saint like Shivakumar Swami Ji...is unacceptable."

Investigation underway

Police investigate potential mental health link to crime

The police are now looking into if Srikrishna's mental health could have contributed to the crime. A medical examination has been conducted, and further assessments are in progress. Shivakumar Swami, who died in 2019 aged 111, was revered for his philanthropic work in education and social welfare. He was often referred to as a "walking God" by his followers.

Online response

Social media reaction and formal complaint lodged

The incident has also caught attention on social media. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Arvind Bellad posted news of the vandalism on X (formerly Twitter). A formal complaint regarding the incident has been filed with Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda as investigations are underway. The accused allegedly saw the statue on his way to work earlier. That next night, he returned on a scooter, wielding a hammer, and damaged the idol.