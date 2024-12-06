Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to the expected increase in passenger traffic for Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Central Railway has added 14 special trains to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and 12 extra suburban trains on December 5 and 6.

To manage crowds, Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed traffic restrictions in central Mumbai from December 5-7, and liquor shops will be closed.

Extra security measures are in place at major stations, with an additional 300 Railway Police Force personnel deployed.

Mumbai schools to remain shut on Friday

Maharashtra observes Mahaparinirvan Diwas: What's open, what's closed today

Dec 06, 2024

What's the story Maharashtra is observing Mahaparinirvan Diwas on Friday, the death anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. The state government has announced a local holiday for government and semi-government offices in Mumbai and its suburbs. Schools in Mumbai will also remain shut, according to a notice from the Education Department's Cluster Resource Center. However, public and private banks will function normally as the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar doesn't mention December 6 as a bank holiday in Mumbai.

Special trains, security measures for Mahaparinirvan Diwas

To handle the surge in passenger traffic, Central Railway has announced 14 more special trains reaching Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from places such as Aurangabad and Nagpur. Twelve extra suburban trains will also operate on the nights of December 5 and 6. Security has been tightened with around 300 extra Railway Police Force personnel deployed at major stations. "Of these, 120 RPF staff are assigned to Dadar station," said Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway.

Traffic restrictions, dry day in Mumbai

The Mumbai Traffic Police have restricted vehicular movement in central Mumbai between December 5-7 to control crowds at Chaityabhoomi. Liquor shops will remain shut as it is a dry day. Ambedkar, who was on the seven-person committee that drafted the Indian Constitution, was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian accolade, the Bharat Ratna, in 1990. He died on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi.