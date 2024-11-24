Summarize Simplifying... In short The Mahayuti alliance, including the BJP, clinched a record 231 out of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Post-election, BJP's Bawankule initiated a membership drive aiming to add 1.5 crore new members in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Shinde faction is set to elect their leader, with the oath ceremony likely to occur on Monday. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bawankule chaired a meeting to expand BJP's membership in Maharashtra

'Maharashtra won't have LoP this time': State BJP chief Bawankule

By Chanshimla Varah 04:00 pm Nov 24, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Chandrashekhar Bawankule has announced that the state will not have a Leader of Opposition (LoP) this time. He blamed the "wrong deeds" of Congress and other opposition parties for this, accusing them of spreading "fake narratives" during the Lok Sabha Elections. "They spread fake narratives in Lok Sabha Elections and duped voters...So when people came to know about this in assembly polls, voters kicked them out as they did in Haryana," he said.

Election results

Mahayuti alliance's 'record-breaking' victory in assembly elections

The Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the BJP, won a "record-breaking" 231 out of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Following the election results, Bawankule chaired a meeting to expand BJP's membership in Maharashtra with a target of 1.5 crore new members. "Now we have restarted it with an aim of 1.5 crore new members in Maharashtra. Sunil Rane in Mumbai, Rajesh Pandey in western Maharashtra and other leaders will lead the membership drive," Bawankule said.

Post-election developments

BJP plans membership expansion, Congress raises EVM concerns

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction has scheduled a legislative party meeting to elect their leader at Taj Lands End Hotel on Sunday evening. Deepak Kesarkar, a senior minister from the Shiv Sena's Shinde group, said the oath ceremony will most likely take place on Monday. Regarding the new CM, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said, "It was decided from day one that, after the election, the leaders of the three parties will sit together and decide this."