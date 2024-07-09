In brief Simplifying... In brief Mohan Lal Badoli, despite a recent Lok Sabha election loss, has been appointed as the new Haryana BJP President.

Mohan Lal Badoli named new Haryana BJP President

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda announced on Tuesday, the appointment of Haryana BJP MLA Mohan Lal Badoli as the new president of the party's state unit. This comes as the ruling BJP in Haryana prepares for the upcoming assembly polls slated for October. Badoli replaces Chief Minister Nayab Saini, who had been balancing his role as head of state with his party duties.

BJP's hopes for third consecutive term in Haryana

Despite a recent loss in the Lok Sabha elections from the Sonipat seat, Badoli remains a sitting MLA. Following his appointment, Chief Minister Saini and other senior BJP leaders have expressed confidence in securing a third consecutive term for their party in Haryana. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said last month"the BJP will fight the upcoming Haryana assembly elections alone under the leadership of CM Saini" and predicted "the party will come back to power in the state."

Congress shows signs of resurgence in Haryana

The BJP has been the ruling party in Haryana since 2014. However, the recent Lok Sabha elections indicated a potential resurgence of the Congress. The opposition managed to secure five out of ten parliamentary constituencies in the state, suggesting a competitive landscape for the upcoming Assembly polls.