Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajit Pawar's claim of industrialist Gautam Adani's involvement in BJP-NCP talks in 2019 has stirred controversy.

While Ajit insists that Adani was present during discussions to form a government, Sharad Pawar denies these claims, stating his meetings with Adani and others were unrelated to government formation.

The allegations have sparked criticism from Congress and Shiv Sena, questioning the role of business figures in political negotiations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ajit Pawar's statement triggered a political controversy

'Misunderstood...': Ajit on row over Adani's 'presence' during BJP-NCP talks

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:43 pm Nov 14, 202402:43 pm

What's the story A day after sparking a major political controversy with his statement that industrialist Gautam Adani attended a 2019 meeting between the Nationalist Congress Party and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to discuss forming a government, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar clarified his position. He said that his comments have been misrepresented. "There seems to be some misunderstanding. He (Gautam Adani) is not even distantly related to the incident...He has nothing to do with politics," Ajit told reporters in Beed.

Statement clarification

Ajit Pawar clarifies statement, denies Adani's political involvement

In an interview with The News Minute, Ajit had said, "Everybody knows where the meeting took place... Everyone was there. Let me tell you again. Amit Shah was there, Gautam Adani was there, Praful Patel was there, Devendra Fadnavis was there, Ajit Pawar was there, Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) was there." He also claimed that his decision to ally with the BJP in 2019—when he took the oath as Deputy CM only to resign within 80 hours—had Sharad's approval.

Meeting admissions

Sharad Pawar denies involvement in government formation talks

Sharad, for his part, confirmed meeting both Adani and Union Home Minister Shah, but denied the discussions Ajit described. "Had such a thing happened, you would have seen the BJP-NCP government being formed," he told a Marathi news channel, adding that his nephew's claims were unfounded. Sharad said he had met with several Union ministers and industrialists following the 2019 election, accompanied by Ajit, but clarified that these meetings were not about forming a government.

Industrialist interactions

Sharad Pawar's meetings with industrialists stir controversy

"Ajit Pawar was with me on some of these occasions. The idea was that he would get to know them (the industrialists)," he explained. Sharad added that he met Shah "three to four times," clarifying that these meetings focused solely on Maharashtra-related issues and matters concerning the agriculture sector. "I have also visited Ratan Tata, Kirloskars and other industrialists' residences," he said when asked about his visit to Adani's residence.

Action defense

Ajit's comments spark row

After Ajit's comments, both the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized the BJP and the ruling Mahayuti, accusing them of plotting to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated, "According to Ajit Pawar, our government was brought down by industrialists. There were frequent meetings between Gautam Adani, Amit Shah, and Devendra Fadnavis... to bring down the government. Ask Ajit Dada whether it was Sharad Pawar or Adani who split the party."

Reaction

Congress slams 'shocking nexus' between Modi-Adani

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera added, "When you think nothing can be more shocking about this nexus between Modi & Adani, a new example of brazenness comes out. How can a businessman be officially allowed to be part of the negotiations to dethrone governments?" Meanwhile, Adani has not commented on the matter and the BJP has refrained from making any statements regarding these allegations.