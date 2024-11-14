Summarize Simplifying... In short A violent clash erupted in Samravata village during the Rajasthan bypolls, leading to the arrest of 60 people.

The conflict began when Naresh Meena, a local candidate, accused the SDM of forcing people to vote, leading to a confrontation with police and subsequent stone-pelting and arson.

Over 60 people have been arrested in Rajasthan's Tonk

Rajasthan bypolls: 60 arrested amid violence over SDM 'slapping' incident

What's the story Over 60 people have been arrested in Rajasthan's Tonk district after violent incidents were triggered following a confrontation between Independent candidate Naresh Meena and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary. The unrest started after Meena allegedly slapped Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chaudhary at a polling booth during the Deoli-Uniara assembly byelection on Wednesday. Meena, a former Congress member who was backing villagers boycotting the election over unfulfilled demands, defended his actions and accused Chaudhary of provoking him.

Clashes erupt

Violence escalates in Samravata village, police injured

The fight between Meena and Chaudhary triggered violence in Samravata village. Meena's supporters clashed with police, injuring at least 10 officers. The situation worsened when police tried to nab Meena, and his supporters retaliated with stone-pelting. "There was a ruckus, stone pelting, and an arson incident in Samravata village late last night when police tried to apprehend Naresh Meena," Ajmer Range Inspector-General of Police Om Prakash said.

Candidate's response

Meena defends actions, criticizes district officials

On social media platform X, Meena defended his actions and accused Chaudhary of provoking him. "The SDM forcefully made three people cast their vote...I asked the booth workers as to who did this, they named the SDM that is why I slapped him...I totally lost it after no one from the administration came to the booth." "When I went to receive my food, the SP detained me and put me in...police van, after which stone pelting started," he said.

Election update

Voting resumes peacefully after officials intervene

Local authorities had been stationed in Samravata village to break a voting boycott when the incident took place. Voting resumed peacefully after officials intervened and spoke to villagers. The Rajasthan bypolls for seven assembly seats, including Deoli-Uniara, were held from 7:00am to 6:00pm with results due on November 23. The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 members, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) having 114 seats and Congress 65 seats.