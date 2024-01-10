India to become developed nation in 25 years: PM Modi

India to become developed nation in 25 years: PM Modi

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 07:31 pm Jan 10, 202407:31 pm

PM Narendra Modi said that India will become a developed nation in 25 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India will become a developed nation in the next 25 years. Addressing the gathering at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, he also "guaranteed" to make India one of the top three economies. "Today, India is the fifth largest economy ... Today, all major agencies estimate that India will be in the top three economies of in the coming years...It is my guarantee that it will happen," he said.

PM Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of summit

PM Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, which was attended by numerous global leaders. His two-day visit to Gujarat, starting on Tuesday in Ahmedabad, involved meetings with world leaders and CEOs to discuss developmental projects. In addition to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the prime minister is set to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show.

India working on its goal for next 25 years: PM

Sharing his vision at the summit, the prime minister said, "In the recent past, India completed 75 years of independence. Now, India is working on its goal for the next 25 years." "We have the goal of making it a developed country by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence," he said. PM Modi also said that this was the first Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in this Amrit Kaal, and that made it more significant.

Watch: PM Modi speaking at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

'Structural reforms key in boosting India's economic capability'

Furthermore, the prime minister discussed the structural reforms in India that have strengthened the capacity, capability, and competitiveness of the country's economy. He said that despite global challenges, the Indian economy has shown resilience and growth momentum, attributing much of this to the focus on structural reforms over the past decade. He said, "The world looks at India as an important pillar of stability; a friend who can be trusted... and a voice of the global south."

PM's post on Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Modi on India-UAE relations

During the summit, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the presence of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed at the summit. He termed Zayed's presence at the summit a matter of great joy for India and a symbol of the growing relationship between the two countries. The two countries have also signed agreements for new investments worth billions of dollars in India's port infrastructure by companies from the UAE.

Over 1 lakh startups in India, investment worth billions

PM Modi hailed the growing startup culture and said that there were over one lakh startups in India, with investments worth billions being made in Indian ports. The 10th edition of the summit has seen the participation of 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations, and a host of companies have already committed to investing in India. On the inaugural day, Adani Group's Gautam Adani announced a Rs. 2 lakh crore investment in Gujarat for a space-visible green energy park.