Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to destabilize his government by offering huge bribes to Congress MLAs. He alleged that the BJP offered ₹50 crore each to 50 Congress legislators to topple the ruling government. This was later corroborated by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who said, "The BJP indeed lured 50 Congress MLAs with ₹50 crore each."

Siddaramaiah questions source of alleged bribe money

Siddaramaiah leveled these allegations while speaking at an event in Mysuru, where he inaugurated public works worth ₹470 crore. He asked where the alleged bribe money came from, wondering if former Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai were "printing notes." The CM further accused the BJP of filing false cases against him and his administration after their plan fell through.

BJP challenges Siddaramaiah to provide evidence

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra has since challenged Siddaramaiah to provide evidence for his claims. Vijayendra said if Siddaramaiah couldn't prove the allegations, people wouldn't take him seriously. He accused the CM of fabricating lies to control his MLAs and cover up corruption cases. He insisted that, given his position, the chief minister disclose the source of the alleged claim.

Congress investigates alleged misappropriation of COVID-19 funds

In his speech on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah also alleged that the BJP previously come to power through backdoor tactics by buying MLAs. He recalled that in 2019, the BJP allegedly paid ₹30 crore each to buy 17 MLAs from JD(S) and Congress. The Congress has 133 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, while the BJP and its ally JD(S) have a total of 83 seats.