Kanhaiya Kumar's comments on Devendra Fadnavis's wife and Amit Shah's son have sparked controversy, with the BJP condemning them as disrespectful.

This comes amid tensions over Fadnavis's 'vote jihad' remarks and ahead of the Maharashtra state assembly elections on November 20.

Kumar's remarks question the role of leaders' children in religious battles and criticize the disparity between the dreams shown to the public and the reality.

Kumar made the remarks during a rally in Nagpur

'Busy making reels': Kanhaiya's remark on Fadnavis's wife stirs controversy

By Chanshimla Varah 03:22 pm Nov 14, 202403:22 pm

What's the story Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has sparked a political storm with his remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife, Amruta. Addressing a rally in Nagpur, Kumar slammed Fadnavis's call for a "Dharma-Yuddha" in the upcoming elections, asking why the onus of "saving religion" should fall on the public when Amruta is busy on social media. Without naming her, he said, "It can't be like we save religion and the deputy chief minister's wife makes reels on Instagram."

Political criticism

Kumar questions leaders' children's role in 'saving religion'

Kumar also questioned the role of leaders' children in the battle to save religion, especially those studying abroad. He also slammed Home Minister Amit Shah, saying his son Jay Shah is "forming IPL teams in BCCI, while we are being told to make teams on Dream 11." "They show dreams of becoming cricketers, but we end up as gamblers," he said.

Election backdrop

Controversy amid tensions over 'vote jihad' comments

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned Kumar's remarks, with spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla calling them an insult to Marathi women and accusing him of being a "Naxali Afzal Guru supporter." The controversy erupted amid tensions over Fadnavis's recent comments blaming "vote jihad" for electoral losses in Maharashtra. The state assembly elections are due on November 20, with vote counting on November 23.