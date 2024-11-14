'Busy making reels': Kanhaiya's remark on Fadnavis's wife stirs controversy
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has sparked a political storm with his remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife, Amruta. Addressing a rally in Nagpur, Kumar slammed Fadnavis's call for a "Dharma-Yuddha" in the upcoming elections, asking why the onus of "saving religion" should fall on the public when Amruta is busy on social media. Without naming her, he said, "It can't be like we save religion and the deputy chief minister's wife makes reels on Instagram."
Kumar questions leaders' children's role in 'saving religion'
Kumar also questioned the role of leaders' children in the battle to save religion, especially those studying abroad. He also slammed Home Minister Amit Shah, saying his son Jay Shah is "forming IPL teams in BCCI, while we are being told to make teams on Dream 11." "They show dreams of becoming cricketers, but we end up as gamblers," he said.
Controversy amid tensions over 'vote jihad' comments
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned Kumar's remarks, with spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla calling them an insult to Marathi women and accusing him of being a "Naxali Afzal Guru supporter." The controversy erupted amid tensions over Fadnavis's recent comments blaming "vote jihad" for electoral losses in Maharashtra. The state assembly elections are due on November 20, with vote counting on November 23.