Swiss firm serves Maharashtra government notice over ₹1.58cr unpaid bill
The Maharashtra government is facing legal action from SKAAH GmbH, a Switzerland-based services sector company, over an unpaid bill, The Indian Express reported. The dispute centers around bills totaling ₹1.58 crore for hospitality services provided during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, in January. The services were rendered to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other ministers and officials.
Legal notice issued to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation
The legal notice, dated August 28, was addressed to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), the chief minister's office, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and the WEF. In the notice, SKAAH GmbH alleges that MIDC failed to pay ₹1.58 crore despite receiving bills for services provided during the WEF convention held from January 15-19. The notice states that while MIDC has paid over ₹3.75 crore of the total bill, a balance of ₹1.58 crore remains unpaid.
MIDC CEO responds to allegations of unpaid bills
CEO P Velrasu stated that he was unaware of any such notice, but assured that MIDC would verify the vouchers and take necessary action based on merits at the earliest. State Industries Minister Uday Samant also confirmed receiving the legal notice but denied allegations of overspending on the Davos trip, saying the allegations are being made by opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs.
Opposition MLAs criticize government's handling of Davos trip
Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs, including Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray and NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, have criticized the government for its handling of the Davos trip expenses. NCP MLA Rohit Pawar expressed concern that such behavior could damage Maharashtra's reputation at an important forum like Davos and send a wrong message to investors. The legal notice from SKAAH GmbH warns of a lawsuit and demands payment of the total outstanding amount along with 18% per annum interest.