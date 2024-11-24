Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent Maharashtra elections, the BJP-led alliance emerged victorious, securing over 230 of the state's 288 seats.

This outcome was met with criticism from Raut, who blamed Justice Chandrachud for the unexpected results and also accused PM Modi of shifting industries from Maharashtra to Gujarat.

Despite the defeat, Raut remains undeterred, vowing to continue the fight.

Raut alleged Chandrachud emboldened defectors

'History won't forgive him': Raut slams Chandrachud after poll defeat

By Snehil Singh 03:36 pm Nov 24, 202403:36 pm

What's the story Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has slammed former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud after the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) dismal performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections. The MVA alliance, comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), faced a massive defeat. Raut alleged Chandrachud emboldened defectors by not deciding on disqualification petitions, saying this removed "the fear of the law from defectors."

Election aftermath

Raut blames Chandrachud for MVA's election defeat

Raut claimed the election results were shocking and unexpected. He held Chandrachud responsible for the outcome, saying, "History will never forgive him." He further hinted that had Chandrachud decided on the disqualification petitions earlier, the election results would have been different. The Shiv Sena (UBT) won only 20 of the 95 seats it contested, while Congress won 16 of 101 and NCP (SP) only 10 of 86.

Ongoing battle

Raut criticizes PM Modi, vows to continue fighting

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly shifting industries from Maharashtra to Gujarat and suggested holding the new government's swearing-in ceremony in Gujarat. "We are sad but not disappointed. We will not leave the fight incomplete," Raut said on the election result. Justice Chandrachud retired on November 10.

Election results

BJP-led alliance emerges victorious in Maharashtra elections

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won over 230 of the state's 288 seats. In 2022, Uddhav Thackeray was ousted from power after Eknath Shinde led a rebellion and joined hands with the BJP to become Maharashtra's chief minister. The Supreme Court later assigned assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide on disqualification petitions. Narwekar ruled Shinde's faction as the true Shiv Sena on January 10.