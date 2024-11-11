Summarize Simplifying... In short School buses in Maharashtra won't be running on November 19-20 due to the upcoming assembly elections.

Many schools have been converted into polling stations and teachers assigned election duties, leading to this disruption.

The elections, set for November 20, will determine the fate of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, and Congress, who won 105, 56, and 44 seats respectively in the 2019 elections. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The bus services will remain off on November 19

Maharashtra polls: Why school buses won't run on November 19-20

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:36 am Nov 11, 202411:36 am

What's the story Maharashtra students will face transportation woes as school bus services will remain suspended for two days, including the polling day on November 20. The suspension follows orders from the Regional Transport Offices (RTO), which requisitioned tourist and school busses for election-related duties. The School Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra (SBOA) announced that busses will be off the roads on November 19 and 20.

Election preparations

Schools designated as polling stations, teachers assigned election duties

Several schools across Maharashtra have been declared polling stations for the upcoming assembly elections. This has made matters worse as several teachers have been deployed for election booth duties. The SBOA has appealed to parents, students, and the public to understand and cooperate during this time. In a statement on Saturday, they stressed on how these arrangements are important for smooth elections.

Election schedule

Maharashtra assembly elections to be held on November 20

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on November 20, with results scheduled to be declared on November 23. In the last 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 105 seats, Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats, and Congress got 44 seats.