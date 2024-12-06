Summarize Simplifying... In short A teacher from a Kolkata college has been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment.

The teacher, Roy, is accused of sending inappropriate messages to a student and offering academic help in exchange for sexual favors.

The college took action only after receiving a written complaint, despite the student expressing her discomfort and fear earlier. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PE teacher was suspended after he was accused of sexual harassment

Kolkata college suspends teacher amid sexual harassment allegations

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:32 am Dec 06, 202411:32 am

What's the story A Scottish Church College physical education teacher has been suspended after he was accused of sexual harassment in Kolkata. The teacher, identified as Samir Roy, was accused of sending explicit text messages by a second-year student. The incident led to protests on the campus last Thursday, with some students claiming this wasn't the first time Roy had harassed them.

Action

College administration reacts to student protests

Reportedly, the college administration did nothing until the student protests. The survivor had earlier informed the college about Roy's behavior, but only after a written complaint was submitted did the authorities act. College principal Madhumanjari Mandal said, "With regard to a complaint received from a student of the college against a faculty member, the authority suspended the concerned teacher from service in the college with immediate effect till the governing body takes further decision."

Allegations

Explicit messages and abuse of power alleged

Roy is accused of misusing his position by offering academic help in return for sexual favors. He reportedly sent lewd messages to the student, asking her to delete them later. Screenshots of WhatsApp chats show Roy asked the student to undress and made several suggestive comments. In one message, he dodged a question about his wife, replying with "I only want you."

Confrontation

Student confronts teacher, expresses fear and discomfort

The student told Roy that her mother knew about his messages and advised her to return home. To this, Roy promised not to bother her again, asking her to focus on studies. The student confronted him about his behavior, saying she had proof for a potential complaint. She said she felt unsafe at the playground due to his actions and declared he didn't deserve respect as a teacher.