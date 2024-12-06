Summarize Simplifying... In short The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed concern over the safety of Ganga water ahead of Maha Kumbh, due to untreated sewage discharge.

Despite a plea for a 15-day extension, the NGT granted a one-week extension for a report on preventive measures.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board has declared Ganga water in Haridwar unfit for drinking but suitable for bathing, raising concerns about river pollution across India.

NGT expresses concern over Ganga pollution levels

Ganga water unsafe? NGT flags concerns ahead of Maha Kumbh

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:28 am Dec 06, 202411:28 am

What's the story Ahead of the Maha Kumbh fair in Prayagraj, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed serious concern over the pollution levels of the Ganga River. The tribunal warned the health of millions of pilgrims could be jeopardized if untreated sewage continues to flow into the river. The plea mentioned 50 drains are currently discharging sewage directly into an eight-kilometer stretch of the Ganga.

Committee delay

High-powered committee's inaction on Ganga pollution

In response to the plea, a high-powered committee (HPC) was set up under the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary in September to look into the matter. The committee was directed to submit a report on preventive measures by November 23. However, till November 29, the HPC had neither filed a report nor formally submitted any request for an extension.

Extension granted

NGT grants 1-week extension for report submission

The tribunal, headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, observed that despite an order on September 23, no effective action was taken by November 7. The NGT stressed that preventing untreated sewage discharge is a "time-sensitive matter." It was irked by a plea from government counsel seeking 15 more days to file the report but gave a week's extension to file the report and listed further proceedings for December 9.

Water quality

Ganga water in Haridwar unsafe for drinking

In related news, the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board stated that Ganga water in Haridwar is unsafe for drinking but fit for bathing. The water quality was categorized as 'B' category on the basis of parameters like pH and biological oxygen. Local priest Ujwal Pandit raised concerns over pollution due to human waste impacting Ganga's purity. River pollution continues to be a major concern across India, with similar issues seen in other rivers like Yamuna in Delhi.