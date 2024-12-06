'Part of family': Sukhbir Badal thanks officials who saved him
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at the Golden Temple on Wednesday. The incident took place while he was performing "sewadar" duties as part of a religious penance for past political actions. The attack was carried out by ex-Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura, who fired at Badal. However, two Punjab Police officers—ASI Jasveer Singh and ASI Hira Singh—quickly intervened and diverted the gun, causing the bullet to hit a wall instead of Badal.
Badal expresses gratitude to officers
After the incident, Badal took to social media to thank the two officers. Sharing their pictures, he wrote, "Risking your life to save someone's life is not an easy thing." "My family and I cannot repay the courage and loyalty shown by them yesterday. May God bless them with long life, good health and all happiness," he added.
Investigation underway, Chaura in police custody
Chaura, a former militant with over 30 terror-related cases against him, was arrested and is now in police custody. Preliminary investigations indicate he acted alone and was "self-motivated"; however, authorities are investigating possible larger conspiracies. The incident has raised security concerns as Chaura was seen on CCTV speaking to Superintendent of Police Harpal Singh a day before the attack.
CCTV footage raises security concerns
Investigators are now trying to ascertain if Chaura carried the 9mm pistol used in the attempt into the temple or got it from somewhere else just before the attack since it bears no identifying marks. The incident occurred outside the Golden Temple as the SAD president was performing a religious punishment as a 'sewadar' at the temple's entrance.