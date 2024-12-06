Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to a land ownership dispute and recent tensions, a college in Varanasi has increased security to prevent 'outsiders' from entering the campus.

The controversy stems from a mosque located on the college grounds, with students demanding clarification on its status.

Amidst this, the college principal urges for peace and academic focus, while students plan further religious recitals.

Seven people were detained briefly

Varanasi college bans 'outsiders' after Hanuman Chalisa-namaz row

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:30 am Dec 06, 202410:30 am

What's the story Amid rising tensions at Varanasi's Uday Pratap College, police have restricted entry to the campus only to students with valid identity cards. The move comes after students recited Hanuman Chalisa near a mosque on the college premises during namaz on Tuesday. Seven people were detained for the same, albeit briefly.

Security measures

Police presence increased, students monitor campus entry

Student leader Vivekanand Singh confirmed the new security measures saying "Police personnel are stationed at the college gate, checking identity cards to ensure that no outsiders enter the campus." He added no one came to offer namaz on Thursday and more precautions would be taken on Friday during "Jumma" prayers. The controversy is over ownership of land where a mosque is located inside college premises.

Property controversy

Land ownership dispute fuels campus tensions

The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board had earlier claimed ownership of the land in 2018, however, the claim was canceled in January 2021. Mohammad Yaseen, joint secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, confirmed, "The Uttar Pradesh Central Waqf Board...clarified...its 2018 notice claiming the mosque as Waqf property was canceled on January 18, 2021." Tensions flared up again after a large gathering of Muslims offered namaz last Friday, prompting students to protest against what they termed "outsiders" entering the campus.

Ownership query

Students demand clarification on mosque's status

In light of these incidents, students constituted a "student court" and sent an 11-point letter to the Uttar Pradesh Waqf Board seeking clarification on the mosque's status within 15 days. Separately, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth student union president Ashutosh Tiwari announced another Hanuman Chalisa recital on Friday. Dr DK Singh, principal of Uday Pratap College, appealed for peace and focus on academics, saying "Let us maintain harmony on campus and not give in to provocations."