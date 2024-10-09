How Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case accused was tracked, arrested
In a major development in the RG Kar Medical College junior doctor's rape and murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet naming Sanjay Roy as the prime suspect. The chargesheet explains how forensic evidence, witness testimonies, and CCTV footage led to Roy's identification. The investigation also found that Roy was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident. Here's more.
Victim's last night and discovery of crime scene
The chargesheet revealed that the victim was working a 36-hour night shift on August 8. She spoke to her mother last at 11:15pm and later her father discovered her lifeless body in a seminar hall. The document also revealed injuries on the victim's neck and cheek, with blood visible on her lower limb.
Arrest and forensic evidence against Roy
Roy was arrested by Kolkata Police on August 10 at 10:00am. The chargesheet emphasized the importance of forensic evidence in this case, with blood and tissue samples found under the victim's nails matching Roy's DNA. These samples were examined by AIIMS Delhi and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).
Charges against Roy and additional arrests
The CBI has charged Roy under various sections of the law, including punishment for rape, causing the death of a woman during an offense, and murder. Apart from Roy, two others were arrested: Dr Sanjay Ghosh and Abhijeet Mondal. The CBI suspects these two helped hurriedly cremate the victim despite her family's plea for a second autopsy.
Ongoing investigation and future chargesheet
The CBI has recorded statements of over 45 witnesses and conducted polygraph tests of 10 people, including Roy. The agency confirmed that its investigation is still on and a supplementary chargesheet will be filed soon. It continues to gather more evidence and verify the roles of all involved people in this case.