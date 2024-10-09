Summarize Simplifying... In short In a shocking case from Kolkata, a doctor was found murdered after a 36-hour shift.

The accused, Roy, was arrested based on forensic evidence, including matching DNA found under the victim's nails.

The CBI, who also arrested two others suspected of aiding in a hasty cremation, continues its investigation, with further charges expected soon. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sanjay Roy was allegedly drunk at the time

How Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case accused was tracked, arrested

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:47 pm Oct 09, 202401:47 pm

What's the story In a major development in the RG Kar Medical College junior doctor's rape and murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet naming Sanjay Roy as the prime suspect. The chargesheet explains how forensic evidence, witness testimonies, and CCTV footage led to Roy's identification. The investigation also found that Roy was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident. Here's more.

Tragic details

Victim's last night and discovery of crime scene

The chargesheet revealed that the victim was working a 36-hour night shift on August 8. She spoke to her mother last at 11:15pm and later her father discovered her lifeless body in a seminar hall. The document also revealed injuries on the victim's neck and cheek, with blood visible on her lower limb.

Crucial evidence

Arrest and forensic evidence against Roy

Roy was arrested by Kolkata Police on August 10 at 10:00am. The chargesheet emphasized the importance of forensic evidence in this case, with blood and tissue samples found under the victim's nails matching Roy's DNA. These samples were examined by AIIMS Delhi and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

Legal proceedings

Charges against Roy and additional arrests

The CBI has charged Roy under various sections of the law, including punishment for rape, causing the death of a woman during an offense, and murder. Apart from Roy, two others were arrested: Dr Sanjay Ghosh and Abhijeet Mondal. The CBI suspects these two helped hurriedly cremate the victim despite her family's plea for a second autopsy.

Continued probe

Ongoing investigation and future chargesheet

The CBI has recorded statements of over 45 witnesses and conducted polygraph tests of 10 people, including Roy. The agency confirmed that its investigation is still on and a supplementary chargesheet will be filed soon. It continues to gather more evidence and verify the roles of all involved people in this case.