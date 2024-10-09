Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricketer Azharuddin was questioned for nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged financial irregularities during his tenure as the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

The investigation, based on three FIRs and chargesheets, revolves around the suspected misappropriation of around ₹20 crore from the HCA.

The investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities at the HCA

Why was cricketer Azharuddin grilled for 9 hours by ED

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:50 am Oct 09, 202411:50 am

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has grilled former Indian cricket team captain and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin in a money laundering case. The investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities at the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The 61-year-old was first summoned on October 3 but sought a postponement, following which he was issued fresh summons for October 8.

Statement recording

Azharuddin's statement recorded under PMLA

The ED recorded Azharuddin's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Clad in a white kurta-pyjama, he reached the ED office on Fateh Maidan Road at 11:00am and departed after 9:00pm. "All the allegations which have been made were baseless, frivolous and done with a malafide intention. Beyond that I have nothing more to say. I don't want to go into the details...," PTI quoted him as saying.

Case background

Investigation focuses on financial irregularities at HCA

The ED's probe is mainly centered on alleged financial irregularities in the HCA. The agency is examining Azharuddin's conduct during his time as the HCA president. The money laundering case is based on three FIRs and chargesheets filed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with an alleged misappropriation of around ₹20 crore from the HCA.

Audit findings

Forensic audit reveals 'not genuine' transactions

One of the police FIRs was filed on the complaint of HCA chief executive officer Suneel Kante Bose, after a forensic audit found that certain transactions carried out on HCA's behalf with third-party vendors were "not genuine." The transactions were reportedly carried out in a way that was against the association's interests. The police chargesheets contain "allegations of serious irregularities in the procurement of DG sets, firefighting systems, and canopies for the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium...in...Hyderabad," the ED had claimed.

Confiscation report

ED confiscates digital devices and unaccounted cash

The ED's raids last year led to the seizure of digital devices, "incriminating" documents and "unaccounted" cash amounting to ₹10.39 lakh. A major revelation in the forensic report stated, "Mohammad Azharuddin, then President of the Association, sought to initiate discussions on firefighting equipment during the 9th Apex Council meeting held on March 3, 2021. However, the tender was not awarded to any bidders without explanation."

Accusations detailed

Azharuddin and others accused of financial mismanagement

The FIRs also accused Azharuddin of financial mismanagement in the purchase of cricket equipment, gym supplies, fire safety devices and other material for Uppal stadium. Authorities claimed contracts worth ₹3.8 crore were awarded to a bidder who failed to complete the work on time. The payments were made regardless as part of a broader criminal conspiracy, with an audit uncovering the misappropriation of HCA funds.