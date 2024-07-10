Lizard found in breakfast, 35 Telangana students fall ill
As many as 25 students from TG Model School in Medak district, Telangana, fell ill after reportedly finding a lizard in their breakfast on Tuesday. The students at the girls' hostel experienced symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea following the meal. School officials responded swiftly by providing medical aid and transporting the affected students to a nearby hospital.
School staff dismissed, investigation underway
The Medak District Educational Officer (DEO) confirmed that a cook and an assistant cook were dismissed due to alleged negligence. The hostel's caretaker and Special Officer were also issued show cause notices. Preliminary reports suggest the lizard may have accidentally fallen into the food during preparation. To verify this, health officials have collected samples for analysis. The DEO has submitted a detailed report of the incident to higher officials, including the District Collector.
Parents demand stricter hygiene measures in school kitchens
The incident has sparked concern among parents and local residents, who are now calling for stricter hygiene standards in school kitchens. According to the DEO's report, a student noticed a "lizard" in the breakfast while upma was being served. Shortly after, the student caretaker instructed the students to stop eating, and 17 of those who had eaten the upma were brought to the Ramayampet PHC. Later, up to 70 pupils were taken to the health center for an examination.