Businessman Raj Kundra recently splurged on a ₹3cr Lotus Eletre car, despite facing legal issues.

Kundra and his company are under investigation for allegedly cheating a trader out of ₹90.38 lakh in a gold scheme and for a Bitcoin fraud case dating back to 2017.

Despite the allegations, Kundra's advocate expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation.

Raj Kundra adds Lotus Eletre worth ₹3cr to collection

Raj Kundra buys ₹3cr car—months after ED seized his assets

By Tanvi Gupta 01:36 pm Aug 01, 202401:36 pm

What's the story Businessman-turned-actor Raj Kundra has once again grabbed headlines—this time for his extravagant purchase of a high-end Lotus car worth approximately ₹3cr. This comes just months after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized properties belonging to him and his wife, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, amounting to ₹97.79cr in connection with a Bitcoin fraud case. The stark contrast between the recent seizure and Kundra's latest acquisition has raised eyebrows.

Luxury vehicle

Lotus Eletre: A blend of classic design and advanced technology

A video surfaced online showcasing Kundra taking his newly acquired Lotus car for a spin. The businessman was later spotted arriving at his Juhu residence in the same vehicle. The Lotus Eletre—according to the brand's website—is a fusion of classic Lotus design and advanced active aerodynamics. It also boasts breakthrough driving technologies. The luxury vehicle's price starts at ₹2.55cr and can reach up to ₹2.99cr for the top model, the Lotus Eletre R.

Legal issues

Kundra faced legal troubles amid luxury purchase

Kundra's recent acquisition comes amid a series of legal troubles. In June, the Mumbai Sessions Court ordered an investigation into a complaint against Kundra, Shetty, and their company Satyug Gold Pvt Ltd for allegedly cheating a bullion trader out of ₹90.38 lakh in a gold scheme. In April, ED attached properties worth₹97.79cr from the couple under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). These properties were seized during an investigation into a Bitcoin fraud case dating back to 2017.

Legal response

Kundra's advocate expressed faith in a fair investigation

The ED alleges that Kundra and others collected substantial funds totaling ₹6,600cr from the public by promising monthly returns of 10% in Bitcoin. Despite the allegations, Kundra's advocate issued a statement expressing confidence in the Enforcement Directorate's investigation process. The statement read: "We shall follow the due process of law and take necessary steps as prescribed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to protect the liberty and property of my clients."