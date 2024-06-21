In brief Simplifying... In brief Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to leave jail after a court granted him bail, rejecting the Enforcement Directorate's plea to halt his release.

Kejriwal was arrested over allegations of money laundering linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders, including Kejriwal's wife and Water Minister Atishi, are planning a protest over Delhi's water shortage, with Atishi threatening an indefinite fast until Delhi receives its rightful share of water.

Kejriwal was granted bail on Thursday

Delhi High Court stays CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail

By Chanshimla Varah 11:26 am Jun 21, 202411:26 am

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday moved the Delhi High Court challenging regular bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. The HC declared that the trial court order will remain on hold until it hears the matter. To recall, the Rouse Avenue court on Thursday granted bail to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s convenor in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 over corruption allegations linked to excise policy. The probe agency alleges that Kejriwal played a significant role in drafting the policy and soliciting bribes for liquor licenses. It claimed that his party, the AAP, received kickbacks amounting to ₹100 crore which were used to fund its Goa and Punjab election campaigns. Both Kejriwal and the AAP have denied these charges, labeling them as "political vendetta."

In court

Not given opportunity to oppose bail: ASG tells HC

On Friday, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju urged the Delhi HC to stay the Rouse Avenue Court's bail order. "We have not been given opportunity to oppose the bail. I was told to finish arguments quickly...In my reply I was not allowed to argue fully...I was not given opportunity to file written submission. My prayer for stay hasn't been considered," he told the high court. Vikram Chaudhary, representing Kejriwal, objected to the ED's request, calling it "astonishing and highly inappropriate."

Protest

AAP's protest in Delhi today

As per the trial court's bail order, Kejriwal was expected to walk out of jail today. Ahead of his release, AAP leaders had planned a protest over the water shortage in the national capital. Among those leading the protest are Water Minister Atishi and Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, who will be visiting Raj Ghat later in the day. From Raj Ghat, Atishi will go on an indefinite fast for "Delhi to get its rightful share of water."

Water crisis

Atishi cites Haryana's role in Delhi's water crisis

Notably, Atishi, on Wednesday, sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention and said, "if Delhi's rightful share of water is not provided in the next two days...I will start a satyagraha for water." "I will start an indefinite fast till Delhi gets its water," she said during a media briefing. For weeks now, the AAP has been alleging that Haryana government is not releasing Delhi's rightful share of water and has even approached the Supreme Court regarding the matter.