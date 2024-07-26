YouTuber Elvish Yadav accused of violating Kashi Vishwanath temple rules
Elvish Yadav, a renowned YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, is facing legal action for allegedly violating rules at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. A complaint lodged against him accuses Yadav of taking photos within the temple premises, an act strictly prohibited. The complaint was filed by Prateek Kumar Singh, a Varanasi sessions court advocate, who emphasized that the use of mobile phones and cameras inside the temple is forbidden.
Advocate questions temple authorities, urges police action
In his complaint, Singh questioned how Yadav managed to take pictures inside the temple complex and accused the authorities of bias. He urged the police to register a case and take strict action against Yadav for flouting the rules. This incident marks another legal issue for Yadav, who was recently summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Lucknow over a money laundering case related to the Noida snake venom case.
Yadav's recent legal troubles extend beyond temple incident
Earlier this week, Yadav appeared before the ED in Lucknow where he was questioned about his earnings from YouTube and asked to submit all relevant documents. Following his interrogation, Yadav declined to interact with the media, stating that the matter was sub-judice and he did not wish to repeat the same things. This comes after a March incident where Yadav was arrested by Noida Police for allegedly procuring and supplying snake venom at rave parties in Gurugram and Noida.