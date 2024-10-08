Summarize Simplifying... In short Over 45 senior doctors have resigned from RG Kar hospital in support of junior doctors protesting for justice in a rape-murder case.

The junior doctors are protesting against the brutal rape and murder

Amid protests, 45+ senior doctors resign from RG Kar hospital

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:54 pm Oct 08, 2024

What's the story Over 45 senior doctors and faculty members at the RG Kar Medical Centre and Hospital in Kolkata resigned in solidarity with their junior colleagues. The junior doctors are protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital's premises in August this year. The seniors claimed there was "no development" in the probe linked to the crime, and accused authorities of ignoring their demands for justice.

Call for action

Senior doctors urge reconciliation with protesting juniors

In their resignation letters, the senior doctors requested the RG Kar hospital administration to "reconcile" with the protesting junior doctors. They were worried about the health of those on a "fast-unto-death" and said, "The health of the protesting doctors who are currently sitting on hunger strike is deteriorating." The seniors also warned they might consider individual resignations if need be.

Solidarity statement

Joint platform of doctors supports protest

Another medical organization, the Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD), has also extended support to the junior doctors. The JPD's joint convenors, Punyabrata Gun and Hiralal Konar, in a statement said many faculty members and senior doctors have expressed their wish to submit mass resignations in view of the ongoing movement "Justice for Abhaya." They slammed authorities for their lack of response and warned of health disasters due to this.

Ongoing protest

Junior doctors continue 'fast-unto-death' protest

The junior doctors at RG Kar hospital continued their "fast-unto-death" for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, demanding justice for the rape-murder victim. About 15 senior doctors joined them by staging a symbolic hunger strike. The mass resignation of over 45 senior doctors has only intensified this protest, bringing to light the growing discontent within the medical community over the handling of this case.