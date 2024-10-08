Summarize Simplifying... In short India's National Health Authority is expanding its Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme to cover diseases like Alzheimer's and cancer, prevalent among the elderly.

The scheme, launched in 2018, offers a yearly health cover of ₹5 lakh per family and is co-funded by the Indian government and state governments.

This expansion is expected to benefit around six crore people across 4.5 crore families, particularly benefiting citizens aged 70 and above. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It covers all citizens aged 70 and above

Ayushman Bharat free health insurance to cover Alzheimer's, cancer treatment

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:05 pm Oct 08, 202412:05 pm

What's the story The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) free health insurance, is all set to expand its coverage. The expansion will cover treatments for common geriatric conditions like Alzheimer's, heart failure, dementia, and cancer. Currently providing some 25 health packages for elderly care, the government is now adding more packages to cater to the specific needs of senior citizens.

Package development

New health packages to address common geriatric ailments

The National Health Authority, which implements AB-PMJAY, is already working on new health packages focusing on diseases commonly affecting the elderly. A health ministry source told TOI, "A committee headed by medical experts reviews health packages regularly, but this is a special case due to the inclusion of a large elderly subgroup." The committee is now looking at major health issues requiring hospitalization among senior citizens.

Beneficiary impact

Expansion of AB-PMJAY to benefit millions

The expansion of AB-PMJAY is expected to benefit around six crore people across 4.5 crore families, giving senior citizens much-needed access to healthcare. The new packages will cover ailments such as stroke, fractures, heart failure, and cancer which are prevalent among the elderly. This comes as part of the Centre's plan to cover citizens aged 70 and above under the scheme, regardless of income.

Expert insights

Medical experts highlight need for expanded elderly care

Dr. Prasun Chatterjee from the National Centre for Ageing emphasized the growing necessity for elderly care, especially for diseases like Alzheimer's and dementia. He noted that these diseases often lead to infections which require hospitalization. Dr. Vinay Aggarwal of the Indian Medical Association highlighted the financial burden on elderly patients, adding, "Private insurance for the elderly is expensive and often unwilling to cover senior citizens, making this government scheme a lifeline for many."

Scheme overview

World's largest publicly funded health assurance initiative

Launched in 2018, AB-PMJAY offers a yearly health cover of ₹5 lakh per family for hospitalization requirements. The scheme is co-funded by the Indian government and state governments in a 60:40 ratio, making it the world's biggest publicly funded health assurance scheme. Originally intended to offer annual health cover for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to 55 crore people from 12.3 crore poor and vulnerable families, its expansion now aims at covering all citizens aged 70 and above.