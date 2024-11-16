Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp has introduced a 'Drafts' feature that labels unsent messages as "Draft" in bold green, reminding users to complete their pending chats.

WhatsApp can now save drafts for your unsent messages

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:01 am Nov 16, 202410:01 am

What's the story WhatsApp, the globally popular messaging platform, has rolled out a handy new feature - the ability to save drafts of your unsent messages. The update, which is designed to improve user experience, will remind you of any unfinished conversations. It will keep you from accidentally ignoring your contacts and is now available globally on the app, Engadget reported.

Usage

A closer look at its functionality

The new 'Drafts' feature on WhatsApp works by showing a green and bold "Draft" label next to any message that has been started but not sent. This reminds users to finish their pending conversations when they open the app. Plus, these drafts are conveniently placed at the top of the chats list, so that users don't have to scroll through their chat history looking for unsent messages.

User base

WhatsApp's continuous growth and recent feature additions

WhatsApp had announced in July that it had hit the milestone of 100 million monthly active users. The platform has also recently added a number of new features to enhance user experience. These include an integrated address book and custom lists for better organization of chats, further highlighting the app's commitment toward improving its functionality and user-friendliness.