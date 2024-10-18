Summarize Simplifying... In short Meta has launched a two-month campaign, 'Scam se Bacho', in India to educate users about online safety.

The initiative, endorsed by Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and government officials, includes awareness drives, talk shows, and training sessions.

It highlights Meta's safety tools like two-factor authentication and block/report features on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram to help users protect against online scams.

'Scam se Bacho': Meta's new campaign educates about online safety

By Akash Pandey 09:51 am Oct 18, 202409:51 am

What's the story Meta has partnered with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) to launch a safety campaign called 'Scam se Bacho.' The initiative will seek to educate the public about online scams and encourage safer digital practices. The move is in line with the government's goal of combating rising scams and cybercrimes in India.

A comprehensive approach to online safety

The 'Scam se Bacho' campaign was officially launched at an event in New Delhi. The two-month-long initiative includes a nationwide consumer awareness drive about online safety and security, conducted in nine Indian languages. It also features informative talk shows on Doordarshan and training sessions aimed at improving the skills of law enforcement officers across the country.

Ayushmann Khurrana features in educational film for campaign

As part of the 'Scam se Bacho' campaign, Meta has released an educational film featuring Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The film aims to raise awareness about common scams people encounter daily and encourages them to stay vigilant. It also emphasizes various safety features available on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram that can help users enhance their online safety.

Meta's safety tools: A line of defense against online scams

The campaign promotes Meta's in-built product features and safety tools like two-factor authentication, block and report, and WhatsApp's group privacy settings. These tools are meant to provide users with essential safeguards against online scams, frauds, and threats that could compromise their accounts. Meta is also working with Instagram creators for a content series to educate people on how to spot scams and protect themselves using these safety tools.

Government officials express support for the initiative

S Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, voiced his support for the initiative, saying as India continues its digital transformation, ensuring online safety and security is a top priority. Rajesh Kumar, CEO of I4C, echoed these sentiments and stressed the importance of this nationwide campaign in creating a safer digital ecosystem. Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of MIB, also endorsed the campaign and highlighted India's leading role in the global digital revolution.